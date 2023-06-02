Lesiba Marokana, Metro FM DJ, passes away – Cause of Death Uncovered.

Metro FM DJ Lesiba Marokana dead!! Cause of his Death Revealed

Metro FM DJ Lesiba Marokana, popularly known as “ProKid”, has passed away at the age of 37. The South African rapper died on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, after suffering a seizure while visiting a friend in Johannesburg. His untimely death has shocked the nation and left fans devastated.

ProKid’s Rise to Fame

ProKid was one of the pioneers of South African hip hop, and his music had a huge impact on the genre. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album “Heads and Tales”, which featured hits such as “Wozobona” and “Ghetto Science”. He went on to release several more albums, including “DNA” and “Snakes & Ladders”, which were also well-received by fans.

Cause of Death

Following his sudden death, ProKid’s family released a statement revealing that he had suffered a seizure. “The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid … passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, after suffering a severe seizure attack while visiting friends and family,” the statement read.

According to medical experts, a seizure is a sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain. It can cause a wide range of symptoms, including convulsions, loss of consciousness, and confusion. Seizures can be caused by a variety of factors, including head injuries, infections, and genetic disorders.

Tributes Pour In

ProKid’s death has sent shockwaves through the South African music industry, and fans and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to the rapper on social media. “Devastated by the sudden passing of a hip-hop legend,” wrote rapper AKA on Twitter. “We have lost one of our greatest pioneers of our music and culture,” said DJ Fresh on Instagram.

ProKid will be remembered as one of the most influential rappers in South African history. His music spoke to a generation of young people and helped to shape the country’s hip hop scene. He will be greatly missed by fans and fellow musicians alike.

