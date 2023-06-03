“Lesiba Marokana, Metro FM’s Music Compiler, Passes Away”

Metro FM Music Compiler Lesiba Marokana Has Sadly Died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Metro FM music compiler Lesiba Marokana. The veteran broadcaster passed away on Monday, August 30th, 2021, at the age of 49. Marokana was a well-known figure in the South African music industry, having spent over two decades working as a music compiler, producer, and presenter.

A Life Dedicated to Music

Marokana had a passion for music from a young age and began his career as a DJ in the early 1990s. He worked at several community radio stations before joining Metro FM in 1998. Marokana was responsible for curating the station’s music playlist and was known for his impeccable taste and ability to spot new talent.

Over the years, Marokana interviewed some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Drake. He was also a respected producer and worked on several albums, including the popular “Metro FM Sessions” series.

Tributes Pour In

News of Marokana’s passing has shocked and saddened many in the music industry. Tributes have poured in from fans, colleagues, and friends who remember him as a kind and generous person who was always willing to help others.

“Lesiba was a true music lover and a dedicated professional who made an indelible mark on the South African music industry,” said Metro FM station manager, Sibongile Mtyali. “His contribution to the industry will never be forgotten, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Musician DJ Fresh, who worked with Marokana at Metro FM, also paid tribute to his friend and colleague. “Lesiba was one of the most selfless, generous, and kind-hearted people I have ever met,” he said. “He was a true professional who loved music and was always willing to help others. He will be deeply missed.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Although Marokana is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through the music he helped to promote and the countless young artists he helped to discover. His passion for music and his commitment to helping others will continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers for years to come.

Rest in peace, Lesiba Marokana. You will be missed.

