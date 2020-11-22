Lesley Fightmaster Death –Dead-Obituaries : Lesley from the Fightmaster Yoga  Family has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

So sorry to hear this. Thoughts & prayers to her family.

From the Fightmaster Yoga YouTube page:

Beloved followers and friends, This is Duke, Lesley’s husband. I am saddened to share that my beautiful wife and your beloved yoga teacher passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020.

At this time, my children and I are surviving a tremendous amount of grief and pain. While our family is focusing inward, I know her memory lives on via this platform. Please know that Lesley loved all of you and was deeply devoted to sharing her passion with each of her students. In Lesley’s honor I am releasing the last video she recorded for this community. She had created it with the intention of bring a bit of gratitude and love to all of you on Thanksgiving. I hope it will bring you some comfort in this difficult time. I ask that you hold our family in your hearts and in your blessings. Our family would appreciate that you honor our need for privacy. With love, Duke