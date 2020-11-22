Lesley Fightmaster Death –Dead-Obituaries : Lesley from the Fightmaster Yoga Family has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
So sorry to hear this. Thoughts & prayers to her family.
From the Fightmaster Yoga YouTube page:
Beloved followers and…
Posted by Christina Horton Sokolowski on Sunday, November 22, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Jeannie Goodrum wrote
I feel I have a lost a dear friend. She has taught me so much. My prayers go out for the family.
Cheryl Sherman wrote
Devastated to hear this. Prayers for her family—I only practiced with Lesley, she gave so much.
Patricia Zambuto Servidio wrote
I’m devastated to hear this sad news. Sending deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Duke and their children.
Pamela Dettmann wrote
I am deeply saddened by this news and my heart breaks for Duke and her sons. I had completed two levels of teaching training in Ashtanga before becoming familiar with Lesley via online and then joining in “My Yoga Pal” the earlier part of 2019. I had fallen away from a more regular practice and Lesley’s commitment and love through her videos and emails brought me back to my strength and center of truth. I will always be grateful to you, Lesley, and to Duke, for your support of her gifts. She set a change for this world through everyone she touched. Namaste, my friend.
