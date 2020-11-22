Lesley Fightmaster Death -Dead-Obituaries : Lesley from the Fightmaster Yoga  Family has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Lesley Fightmaster has died, according to a statement posted online on November 22.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
From the Fightmaster Yoga YouTube page:
Beloved followers and friends, This is Duke, Lesley’s husband. I am saddened to share that my beautiful wife and your beloved yoga teacher passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020.
At this time, my children and I are surviving a tremendous amount of grief and pain. While our family is focusing inward, I know her memory lives on via this platform. Please know that Lesley loved all of you and was deeply devoted to sharing her passion with each of her students. In Lesley’s honor I am releasing the last video she recorded for this community. She had created it with the intention of bring a bit of gratitude and love to all of you on Thanksgiving. I hope it will bring you some comfort in this difficult time. I ask that you hold our family in your hearts and in your blessings. Our family would appreciate that you honor our need for privacy. With love, Duke

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Jeannie Goodrum wrote 
I feel I have a lost a dear friend. She has taught me so much. My prayers go out for the family.

Cheryl Sherman wrote 
Devastated to hear this. Prayers for her family—I only practiced with Lesley, she gave so much.

Patricia Zambuto Servidio wrote 
I’m devastated to hear this sad news. Sending deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Duke and their children.

Pamela Dettmann wrote 
I am deeply saddened by this news and my heart breaks for Duke and her sons. I had completed two levels of teaching training in Ashtanga before becoming familiar with Lesley via online and then joining in “My Yoga Pal” the earlier part of 2019. I had fallen away from a more regular practice and Lesley’s commitment and love through her videos and emails brought me back to my strength and center of truth. I will always be grateful to you, Lesley, and to Duke, for your support of her gifts. She set a change for this world through everyone she touched. Namaste, my friend.

