Lesley Stelfox Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : One of Britain’s oldest WW2 veterans ,Lesley Stelfox has Died .

Lesley Stelfox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

One of Britain's oldest WW2 veterans has passed away Lesley Stelfox, has died at his Sheppey care home. He was 107 our thoughts are with his family and friends @HONOUROURFORCES #RIPHERO pic.twitter.com/qME2a1TPuV — HONOUROURFORCES (@HONOUROURFORCES) January 24, 2021

