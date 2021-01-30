Lesley Stern Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lesley Stern has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Lesley Stern has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
saddened to hear about the passing of Lesley. it was a privilege to work with her on her last book, one which so bravely looks directly into death’s face. she went on her terms. may her memory be a blessing.
https://t.co/oLLj9gP7Q8
— joshua gutterman tranen (@jdgtranen) January 30, 2021
joshua gutterman tranen @jdgtranen saddened to hear about the passing of Lesley. it was a privilege to work with her on her last book, one which so bravely looks directly into death’s face. she went on her terms. may her memory be a blessing.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.