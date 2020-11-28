Leslie Hardin Death -Dead – Obituaries: Pope County Democratic Chair Leslie Hardin has Died –

Pope County Democratic Chair Leslie Hardin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.

” ILDCCA on Twitter: “The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association is saddened to learn of the passing of long time Pope County Democratic Chair Leslie Hardin. County Chair Hardin was a long-time staple of the IDCCA.”

The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association is saddened to learn of the passing of long time Pope County Democratic Chair Leslie Hardin. County Chair Hardin was a long-time staple of the IDCCA.https://t.co/NK5CC5v1Wz — ILDCCA (@ILDCCA) November 28, 2020

Tributes

———————— –