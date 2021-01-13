Leslie Jimenez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Leslie Jimenez has Died.
Leslie Jimenez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.
Sebastian Olavarria 4h · You were honestly a dope soul, one that will be forever missed my condolences to your family during this tough time..hope you’re in a better place now Rest In Peace Leslie Jimenez #HeavenGainedAnAngel
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Lyandria Margarita Bibiloni wrote
Yesterday my dear friend lost her niece..It broke my heart having known this family so many years..My heart goes out to Leslie Jimenez family may God give them strength and peace at this time.Losing a love one isn’t easy especially so young. Please keep this family in your prayers.🙏🙏🙏rest in peace little Angel
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.