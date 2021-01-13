Leslie Jimenez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Leslie Jimenez has Died.

Leslie Jimenez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Leslie Jimenez has Died.

Leslie Jimenez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

Sebastian Olavarria 4h  · You were honestly a dope soul, one that will be forever missed my condolences to your family during this tough time..hope you’re in a better place now Rest In Peace Leslie Jimenez #HeavenGainedAnAngel

Tributes 

Lyandria Margarita Bibiloni wrote

Yesterday my dear friend lost her niece..It broke my heart having known this family so many years..My heart goes out to Leslie Jimenez family may God give them strength and peace at this time.Losing a love one isn’t easy especially so young. Please keep this family in your prayers.🙏🙏🙏rest in peace little Angel

