Leslie Lang Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jamaican athlete Leslie Lang has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021

Jamaican athlete Leslie Lang has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

The Yaad sends their condolences to the family, love ones & fans of Jamaican athlete Leslie Lang who passed at the age of 95 on Feb. 7 Born in Linstead, Leslie ran the second leg of the gold medal & world record setting Jamaican 4*400 team at the 1952 Helsinki Summer Olympics pic.twitter.com/aF8h0c4Xuc — Tenement Yaad Media (@tenementyaad_) February 9, 2021

Tenement Yaad Media @tenementyaad_ The Yaad sends their condolences to the family, love ones & fans of Jamaican athlete Leslie Lang who passed at the age of 95 on Feb. 7 Born in Linstead, Leslie ran the second leg of the gold medal & world record setting Jamaican 4*400 team at the 1952 Helsinki Summer Olympics

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –