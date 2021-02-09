Leslie Lang Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jamaican athlete Leslie Lang has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Jamaican athlete Leslie Lang has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
The Yaad sends their condolences to the family, love ones & fans of Jamaican athlete Leslie Lang who passed at the age of 95 on Feb. 7
Born in Linstead, Leslie ran the second leg of the gold medal & world record setting Jamaican 4*400 team at the 1952 Helsinki Summer Olympics pic.twitter.com/aF8h0c4Xuc
— Tenement Yaad Media (@tenementyaad_) February 9, 2021
