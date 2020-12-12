Leslie Ungerleider Death -Dead – Obituary : Leslie Ungerleider, an immensely influential neuroscientist, my colleague and mentor, and 2020 OHBM Glass Brain Awardee has Died .
Leslie Ungerleider, an immensely influential neuroscientist, my colleague and mentor, and 2020 OHBM Glass Brain Awardee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
With profound sadness I report that Leslie Ungerleider, an immensely influential neuroscientist, my colleague and mentor, and 2020 OHBM Glass Brain Awardee has passed away today. https://t.co/fUTuL0roOM
— Peter Bandettini (@fMRI_today) December 12, 2020
Peter Bandettini @fMRI_today With profound sadness I report that Leslie Ungerleider, an immensely influential neuroscientist, my colleague and mentor, and 2020 OHBM Glass Brain Awardee has passed away today.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.