Leslie West Death -Obituary – Dead : Leslie West, of ‘Mississippi Queen’ band Mountain, dead at 75.

Leslie West has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

Leslie West has passed on… He was a playing genius and loved by all. Ride in Peace, Leslie!! Posted by Marshall Tucker Band on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Jen Mayer wrote

That song, and that band were ahead of their time. He was a GREAT guitar player. Rest in peace.

Rik Reynolds wrote

Another great guitar slinger is gone Rest in peace Amen

Casey Harbour wrote

RIP Leslie, the second concert I saw in my youth. Aerosmith was the opening band. Mississippi Queen live was Awesome ✌️

Larry Keene

So sad to hear this☹ we rocked out to Mountain! R.I.P.!

Jay Wolk wrote

Sad to hear Leslie died. He was an awesome musician. Saw him not to long ago at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Ct. He was awesome and funny…I saw Leslie and Mountain a month before Woodstock at the Wiskie a go go in L.A. He invited us to the festival..He didn’t know my relative was Max Yasgur. Rest in Peace Leslie West (Weinstein).

Sloan Regas wrote

So I got my 6 year old daughter a cowbell and I have her practice rhythm to Mississippi Queen and she loves that song. Of course she has two guitars and a piano, but she loves that cowbell and that song the most! Rest in Peach Leslie.

Barry Wilson wrote

A great guitarist! Should be laid to rest at Yasgar’s Farm, after a Nantucket Sleigh Ride. R.I.P.

Willie Palluti wrote

RIP Leslie. Loved listening to Mountain growing up. Still great music

Tim Nelson wrote

RIP Leslie I musta heard Mississippi Queen a thousand times in high school.

Christopher West wrote

RIP Leslie!!!! Mississippi queen and Never in my life burnt into my head!!! Heading to mid Ohio kart racing as a kid in the 80s with my dad and his buddy JD!!! Best memories ever!!!!!!

Mike Reilly wrote

One of the greatest of all time. Rest in peace brother.

Bob LeFebre wrote

A Long Island legend! RIP Mr Leslie West..

Steve Wandell wrote

RIP. Join back up with Felix.Praying for the family

Rachel Heinzen wrote

Another great musician to play in rock and roll heaven. Rest in peace.

Tim Egan wrote

Saw Mountain with REO Speedwagon opening for them in ’75. What a show Leslie West put on!

