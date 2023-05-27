LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir: Police

LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla : LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir: Suspect Mohammad Ashraf Mir taken into custody with grenade

A militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 27. The arrest came a day after an associate of the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen was apprehended in Kishtwar. Acting on information about the movement of militants in Nagbal village, security forces set up a mobile vehicle checkpoint at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal. A person coming from Shranz towards Nagbal tried to flee on seeing security personnel, but was apprehended. A grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody. The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, who was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT. Mir is a surrendered terrorist. A case under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered and an investigation launched.

Read Full story : Jammu and Kashmir: Seurity forces arrest LeT militant associate in Baramulla, seize grenade from his possession /

News Source : Edited by Anurag Roushan

Jammu and Kashmir security forces LeT militant associate Baramulla grenade seizure Counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir Anti-insurgency efforts in Baramulla