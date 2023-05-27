LeT militant associate Mohammad Ashraf Mir arrested in Baramulla

Mohammad Ashraf Mir – LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla : LeT militant associate Mohammad Ashraf Mir arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

A militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, according to police. Acting on intelligence about militant activity in Nagbal village, the security forces set up a mobile vehicle checkpoint at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal. A person trying to flee from security personnel was apprehended, and a grenade was found in their possession. The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, who was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT. Mir is a surrendered terrorist and faces charges under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigation into the incident is underway.

News Source : PTI

