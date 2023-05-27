LeT militant associate Mohammad Ashraf Mir arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Mohammad Ashraf Mir, LeT militant associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district : LeT militant associate Mohammad Ashraf Mir arrested in J&K

On May 27, the police announced that they had apprehended a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces were alerted to the movement of militants in Nagbal village in the Chandoosa area of the district, leading them to establish a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal. A man identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, attempted to flee upon seeing security personnel, but was caught and found to be carrying a grenade. The spokesman stated that Mir was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT and is a surrendered terrorist. A case was registered under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and an investigation has been launched. The image accompanying this article is for representational purposes only.

