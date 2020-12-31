Leticia Lozano Death -Dead – Obituary : Prosser HS attendance clerk Leticia Lozano has Died .

By | December 31, 2020
0 Comment

Leticia Lozano Death -Dead – Obituary : Prosser HS attendance clerk Leticia Lozano has Died .

Prosser HS attendance clerk Leticia Lozano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

#ArrestBreonnaTaylorsMurderers @stacydavisgates Sadly mourning *another* death in our union due to complications from #COVID19. Prosser HS attendance clerk Leticia Lozano was a loving mother, & a dedicated worker & colleague w/ a smile that lit up a room. Sending all of our union love & condolences to her loved ones.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.