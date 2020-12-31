Leticia Lozano Death -Dead – Obituary : Prosser HS attendance clerk Leticia Lozano has Died .
Prosser HS attendance clerk Leticia Lozano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
💔 Sadly mourning *another* death in our union due to complications from #COVID19. Prosser HS attendance clerk Leticia Lozano was a loving mother, & a dedicated worker & colleague w/ a smile that lit up a room. Sending all of our union love & condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Z1Il7aoOOr
— #ArrestBreonnaTaylorsMurderers (@stacydavisgates) December 31, 2020
#ArrestBreonnaTaylorsMurderers @stacydavisgates Sadly mourning *another* death in our union due to complications from #COVID19. Prosser HS attendance clerk Leticia Lozano was a loving mother, & a dedicated worker & colleague w/ a smile that lit up a room. Sending all of our union love & condolences to her loved ones.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.