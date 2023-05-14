Letter To My Mom Who Passed Away : Dear Mom, I Miss You More Than Words Can Say

“Mom, My Heart Aches for You Beyond Expressions”

Dear Mom,

It has been quite some time since I last saw you. It has been years since I last hugged you, heard your voice, and felt your tender touch. I miss you more than words can say.

Childhood Memories

I remember those days when I was a child, and you were my superhero. You were the one who would always be there to comfort me when I was scared, to kiss my wounds when I fell, and to make me feel loved when I was feeling down. I used to think that nothing could ever come between us, that we would be together always. But then, life happened, and we got separated.

The Day You Left

I still remember the day when you left. It was a sunny day, and the sky was clear, but my heart was so heavy. I didn’t want you to go, but you had to. I watched as you walked away, and I cried, hoping that you would turn back and come back to us. But you didn’t.

Understanding Your Decision

Now, as an adult, I realize that life is not always kind. It takes us to different paths, and sometimes we have to make hard decisions that we don’t want to make. I know that you left because you had to, that you didn’t have a choice. You had to go find a better life for us, for yourself, and I understand that.

Missing You Every Day

But that doesn’t change the fact that I miss you every day. I miss your smile, your laughter, and your warm embrace. I miss the way you used to cook my favorite meals and the way you used to tell me stories before bedtime. I miss the way you used to tuck me in at night and the way you used to sing lullabies until I fell asleep.

Wishing for More Time

I wish I could turn back time, to that day when you left, and tell you how much you mean to me. I wish I could hug you tightly and tell you that everything is going to be okay. I wish I could make up for all the lost time, and show you how much I love you.

Cherishing Memories

But I know that life doesn’t work that way. I know that I can’t change the past, but I can make the most of the present. I can love you from afar, and cherish the memories that we shared together. I can be grateful for all the sacrifices that you made for me, and for all the love that you gave me.

Final Words

So, dear Mom, I just want you to know that I miss you more than words can say. You will always have a special place in my heart, and I will always love you, no matter what. Thank you for being my superhero, my rock, and my best friend. I hope to see you soon.

Love always,

Your child.

Grief and loss Coping with death Expressing emotions through writing Mother-daughter relationships Honoring a loved one’s memory