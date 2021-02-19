Levi Minkevitch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. Levi Minkevitch, a Newton Police officer since 2013, was tragically killed today in an off-duty ATV accident.
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021
Newton, KS Police Department 21h · It is with heavy hearts that we confirm Sgt. Levi Minkevitch, a Newton Police officer since 2013, was tragically killed today in an off-duty ATV accident. Levi was a tremendous police officer and a friend to everyone he met. He had a large presence and a smile that lit up a room. This loss is truly devastating. We sincerely appreciate all the messages of support coming in. Please keep Levi and his family in your thoughts and prayers. He will be missed.
Tributes
Joe Martin
Levi was one of the finest humans I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing and will be greatly missed. What a tremendous loss to his family, friends, and those he served.
Doug Unruh
This is such a sad loss. I didn’t know him personally, but I know his father well. He talked about him every day. He was so proud of him and a promising future. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family as well as the law enforcement community
Barb Stauth Burns
What a heart-breaking tragedy. I am sure the Newton community will honor his legacy by embracing and supporting Levi’s family and NPD colleagues.
Jackie McEachern
I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending prayers to Levi’s family and his PD family.
Jessa Benge
Prayers for Levi and all of his loved ones as you all mourn this loss. Not sure I’ve had the pleasure to meet him myself but I am sure he, like the rest of the officers I have met had a wonderful soul!
Brandie Spragg
Prayers for his family, his brothers and sisters in blue . May the Lord offer peace, strength and guidance during this difficult time!
Tawnia Schreiber Newell
My deepest sympathies to his family and his blue family.
Tamara Byington
Amazing officer beautiful family god bless him and his family and officer at newton pd
Vanessa Schroeder
What a gift of service he had! Prayers for his family and all those who love him.
Lea Ann Reber
So sorry for this loss to his family, friends, law enforcement and Newton community. Thank you for your dedicated service, Sgt.
Andi Roe
My deepest condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Thank you for your service, Sit, RIP.
