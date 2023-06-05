“Leviathan Tyranid Prime painting tutorial”: “Step-by-Step Guide to Painting the Leviathan Tyranid Prime in Warhammer 40K 10th Edition”

How to Paint Leviathan Tyranid Prime Full Painting Tutorial – Warhammer 40K 10th Edition

Introduction

The Leviathan Tyranid Prime is one of the deadliest creatures in the Warhammer 40K universe. With its massive size and powerful abilities, it is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. However, painting this model can be a daunting task for many hobbyists. In this tutorial, we will show you how to paint the Leviathan Tyranid Prime step-by-step.

Materials Needed

Before we get started, you will need the following materials:

Leviathan Tyranid Prime model

Paint brushes (size 0 and 1)

Primer (black or grey)

Base paints (Abaddon Black, Caliban Green, Mephiston Red, Screamer Pink, and Rakarth Flesh)

Shade paints (Nuln Oil, Agrax Earthshade, and Druchii Violet)

Layer paints (Eshin Grey, Dawnstone, Ulthuan Grey, and Pink Horror)

Technical paints (Blood for the Blood God and Typhus Corrosion)

Basing materials (flock, static grass, and rocks)

Step-by-Step Guide

Now that you have all of your materials, let’s get started:

Step 1: Prime the Model

Start by applying a thin coat of primer to the entire model. Use either black or grey primer depending on your preference. Let the primer dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Step 2: Basecoat

Next, basecoat the model with Abaddon Black. This will serve as the base for all of the other colors. Once the black is dry, apply Caliban Green to the carapace, Mephiston Red to the fleshy areas, and Screamer Pink to the mouth and tongue. Use Rakarth Flesh for the teeth and horns.

Step 3: Shade

Apply Nuln Oil to the black areas, Agrax Earthshade to the red areas, and Druchii Violet to the pink areas. This will add depth to the model and make the details stand out.

Step 4: Layer

Next, layer the model with Eshin Grey on the carapace, Dawnstone on the fleshy areas, Ulthuan Grey on the teeth and horns, and Pink Horror on the tongue and mouth. This will add highlights and give the model a more realistic look.

Step 5: Blood for the Blood God

Apply Blood for the Blood God to the mouth and tongue to give it a wet and bloody look. Be careful not to apply too much, as it can make the model look unrealistic.

Step 6: Typhus Corrosion

Apply Typhus Corrosion to the claws and teeth to make them look rusty and corroded. This will add a weathered and battle-worn look to the model.

Step 7: Basing

Finally, base the model with your preferred materials. Use flock, static grass, and rocks to create a realistic environment for the model to stand on.

Conclusion

The Leviathan Tyranid Prime is a challenging model to paint, but with these steps, you can create a stunning centerpiece for your Warhammer 40K army. Remember to take your time and be patient, and the end result will be worth it. Happy painting!

