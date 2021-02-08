Lew Hill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @UTRGVmbb Coach Lew Hill has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

@UTRGVmbb Coach Lew Hill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Unbelievably saddened to hear of the passing of UTRGV head coach Lew Hill. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the Vaqueros’ program. Posted by GCU Men’s Basketball on Sunday, February 7, 2021

I’m heartbroken & extremely saddened to learn of the passing of @UTRGVmbb Coach Lew Hill Coach Hill was an outstanding leader of men & an even better person who stood up for what he believed in off the court My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family & the UTRGV community — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) February 8, 2021

Andrew McCulloch @ByAndyMcCulloch I’m heartbroken & extremely saddened to learn of the passing of @UTRGVmbb Coach Lew Hill Coach Hill was an outstanding leader of men & an even better person who stood up for what he believed in off the court My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family & the UTRGV community

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

OKC’S CBS Sports Radio 105.3

1h ·

Lew Hill current men’s Head basketball coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley passed away this morning, in his sleep sources report. He was a former OU assistant coach under Lon Kruger and a dear friend of OKCS CBS Sports Radio 105.3. Prayers to his family.

bleedCrimson.net

Awful news out of UTRGV today as head men’s basketball coach Lew Hill passed away this morning at the age of 56. According to reports Hill had recently battled COVID-19. Our condolences to the entire UTRGV athletics community.

WAC Hoops Digest

You’re just never ready for the news of something like to happen. I will let others share their reaction. But, UTRGV Men’s Basketball HC Lew Hill died in his sleep early this morning. Hill was in his 5th season at UTRGV and was 56 years old. RIP Lew.