Lew Hill Death – Obituary : 2020-21 Coaches Database WAC Coach of the Year: @UTRGVmbb’s Lew Hill. We, along with the WAC, mourn the loss of Coach Lew Hill a…

2020-21 Coaches Database WAC Coach of the Year: @UTRGVmbb’s Lew Hill. We, along with the WAC, mourn the loss of Coach Lew Hill and honor his service to the school, league and the larger college basketball community. With over three decades in coaching, Hill will be missed.



