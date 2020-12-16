Lewin Wyatt Death -Dead – Obituary : Lewin Wyatt DO has Died .
Lewin Wyatt DO has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
This indeed is sad news! What a loss for @MichiganDOs @AOAforDOs and our community. Lewin Wyatt DO,a family physician who until recently practiced in Flint passed away today. He is pictured here with basketball great Gregory Kelser (r). pic.twitter.com/rQp5M6djpO
— Ewa Matuszewski (@EwaMatuszewski) December 15, 2020
