Lewin Wyatt Death -Dead – Obituary : Lewin Wyatt DO has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
Lewin Wyatt DO has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Ewa Matuszewski @EwaMatuszewski This indeed is sad news! What a loss for @MichiganDOs @AOAforDOs and our community. Lewin Wyatt DO,a family physician who until recently practiced in Flint passed away today. He is pictured here with basketball great Gregory Kelser (r).

