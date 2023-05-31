Lewis Hamilton Net Worth: F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces with Real Madrid Footballer to Boost Net Worth | F1 | Sport

Lewis Hamilton’s Net Worth Set to Rise as Neat Burger Receives New Investment

Lewis Hamilton’s net worth is likely to increase once again after his business, Neat Burger, received new investment from Real Madrid footballer Thibaut Courtois and other investors. Neat Burger, which Hamilton owns a stake in, promises to offer a 100% plant-based alternative to classic American food, and has already attracted a range of star-studded investors, including Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

New Investment Pushes Neat Burger Valuation to £80.4million

New investors, including from ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, have recently pumped money into Neat Burger, pushing the business to a valuation of £80.4million ($100m). This represents a staggering 40% growth compared to just two years ago.

Neat Burger Continues Expansion

Neat Burger has continued its expansion after experiencing success in the UK. The company launched its first international base with a storefront in New York just months ago. Other new investors include model Sara Sampaio, as well as businesses LionTree and New Theory Ventures.

Hamilton Backs Plant-Based Eating

Hamilton has long been an advocate for plant-based eating, and has noticed a “marked improvement” in his fitness since switching to a plant-based diet in 2019. The seven-time F1 champion has backed Neat Burger’s products and has a special message on the company’s website. Hamilton said he was “proud” of Neat Burger’s efforts to encourage more plant-based eating.

Celebrity Net Worth Values Hamilton at £230m

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lewis Hamilton is currently valued at a staggering £230m ($285m). As his business ventures continue to grow and expand, it is likely that his net worth will continue to rise.

Conclusion

Lewis Hamilton’s net worth is set to increase once again as Neat Burger receives new investment and continues to expand globally. Hamilton’s advocacy for plant-based eating has not only contributed to his own fitness and wellbeing, but has also helped to promote a more sustainable and healthy lifestyle for others.

