Lewis Moke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : current S-OCS School Board member Lewis Moke has Died .

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of current S-OCS School Board member Lewis Moke. Lew taught at #socsowen for 45 years and served as S-OEA President for 20 years. Lew loved teaching, his students, his colleagues, and he loved fighting for public education.



