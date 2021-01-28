Lewis Wolpert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lewis Wolpert , a brilliant thinker, who so influential in Developmental Biology has Died .

Sad news: Lewis Wolpert passed away this morning. A brilliant thinker, he has been so influential in Developmental Biology. Positional Information, French Flag Problem: these are the things that drove me to study #embryos

Always sharp and provocative, his legacy will endure. RIP pic.twitter.com/gEvjBrJyOG — Juanjo Sanz Ezquerro (@jjsanzezquerro) January 28, 2021

