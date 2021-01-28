Lewis Wolpert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lewis Wolpert , a brilliant thinker, who so influential in Developmental Biology has Died .
Lewis Wolpert , a brilliant thinker, who so influential in Developmental Biology has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad news: Lewis Wolpert passed away this morning. A brilliant thinker, he has been so influential in Developmental Biology. Positional Information, French Flag Problem: these are the things that drove me to study #embryos
Always sharp and provocative, his legacy will endure. RIP pic.twitter.com/gEvjBrJyOG
— Juanjo Sanz Ezquerro (@jjsanzezquerro) January 28, 2021
You can click on the the "original tweet" to see the original post on twitter.
