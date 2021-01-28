Lewis Wolpert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lewis Wolpert, died of Covid in London.
Sad to report that my cousin, Lewis Wolpert, died of Covid in London. He was one of the originators of the positional theory of morphogenesis – the "French Flag" problem (note flags are all the same, no matter their size). https://t.co/YvxW8FWpP8
