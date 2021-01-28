Lewis Wolpert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lewis Wolpert, died of Covid in London.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Sad to report that my cousin, Lewis Wolpert, died of Covid in London. He was one of the originators of the positional theory of morphogenesis – the "French Flag" problem (note flags are all the same, no matter their size). https://t.co/YvxW8FWpP8 — Peter Suzman (@Biomaven) January 28, 2021

