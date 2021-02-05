Lewis Wolpert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lewis Wolpert has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Lewis Wolpert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Sad to hear of the passing of Lewis Wolpert. First met him when he & the late Denis Summerbell “crashed” my undergrad tutorial. Fittingly on limb development. Worked with him to launch Current Opinion in Cell Biology a decade later. Incisive mind. Great communicator. Lovely man. pic.twitter.com/Vh0d9lvphU
— Ivor Mason 🏴 (@profivormason) February 5, 2021
