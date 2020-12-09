Lexi Rounds Death -Dead – Obituary : Lexi Rounds has Died .

Jubilee Dawn is with Emma Hanson and 3 others . 9 hrs · RIP Lexi Rounds Never in a million years did I think we would have to say goodbye to you. Lexi was the bravest girl I had ever known. She was beyond beautiful. She was super talented. She was my best friend and long distance best friend ever since the beginning. She was truly my family in every way. I love you more than you could have ever known. You really inspired me to work hard for what I wanted and for what I love. I will never forget you, your voice, your hugs. I just love you so much. Always and forever Lexi