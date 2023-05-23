Lexington Holds Suspect in the Death of Scott County Deputy Sheriff on Duty in Kentucky

Kentucky Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty: Suspect in Scott County Deputy Sheriff’s Death is Being Held in Lexington

The state of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of its own after a Scott County deputy sheriff was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Jaime Morales, 42, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on September 11, 2019. The suspect in his death, 34-year-old Edward Reynolds, is being held in Lexington and is facing charges of murder of a police officer and tampering with physical evidence.

The Shooting

According to reports, Deputy Morales was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 when Reynolds pulled over and immediately opened fire. Morales was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Reynolds fled the scene in his car and was later apprehended by authorities.

The Suspect

Reynolds has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple felony convictions. He was on probation at the time of the shooting and was wearing an ankle monitor. Reynolds had recently been released from jail after serving time for drug and gun charges.

The Aftermath

The death of Deputy Morales has left the Scott County community and law enforcement agencies across the state in shock. Morales was a 20-year veteran of the department and was known as a dedicated and respected officer. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Following the shooting, a procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted Morales’ body from the scene to the medical examiner’s office. Residents lined the streets to pay their respects and show their support for the fallen officer and his family.

The Response

The shooting has reignited the ongoing debate over gun control and the safety of law enforcement officers. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin issued a statement condemning the shooting and expressing his condolences to Morales’ family and colleagues. He also called for stricter laws to protect law enforcement officers and the public.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have also expressed their condolences and have offered their support to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting and are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to Deputy Morales’ death.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Scott County community and law enforcement agencies across the state are coming together to honor the life and service of Deputy Jaime Morales. The loss of a dedicated and respected officer is a reminder of the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day to protect and serve their communities.

