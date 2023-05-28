“Lexington KY shooting” today : Police report one man dead after shooting incident in Lexington KY

Police report one person dead after shooting in Lexington KY today 2023.

A man has been charged with murder after a shooting in Lexington, Kentucky, left one person dead. Police were called to the scene early on Sunday morning where they found Kevin Vanhuddle Reel, 35, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott Lawless, 31, was arrested and charged with murder.

News Source : Taylor Six

