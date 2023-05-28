“Lexington KY shooting” today : Police report one man dead after shooting incident in Lexington KY

“Lexington KY shooting” today : Police report one man dead after shooting incident in Lexington KY

Posted on May 28, 2023

Police report one person dead after shooting in Lexington KY today 2023.
A man has been charged with murder after a shooting in Lexington, Kentucky, left one person dead. Police were called to the scene early on Sunday morning where they found Kevin Vanhuddle Reel, 35, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott Lawless, 31, was arrested and charged with murder.

News Source : Taylor Six

  1. Lexington KY shooting
  2. Man dead in Lexington KY shooting
  3. Police investigate Lexington KY shooting
  4. Gun violence in Lexington KY
  5. Crime in Lexington KY
Post Views: 17

Leave a Reply