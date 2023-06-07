Lexington Teen Kaylee Goodman Passes Away, Leaving Family and Loved Ones Devastated

Lexington Teen Kaylee Goodman Passes Away

The community of Lexington is mourning the loss of Kaylee Goodman, a beloved teen who has tragically passed away. Her family and friends are in shock and struggling to come to terms with her sudden departure.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The post read: “You had so much going for you. I will always be in love with you. I will always miss you and will always remember your name. Kaylee Sierra Goodman here.”

Kaylee’s passing is a devastating loss for all those who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

