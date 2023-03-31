LFO co-founder Brian “Brizz” Gillis dies at 47.

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, the co-founder of the ’90s popular boy band LFO known for their hit song “Summer Girls”, passed away at 47 years old.

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, co-founder of the ’90s boy band LFO, has passed away at the age of 47. Gillis, who was best known for his work on the hit song “Summer Girls,” died on March 31, 2023. The news was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, who shared a tweet to pay tribute to the iconic musician.

Gillis formed LFO, which stands for Lyte Funkie Ones, in 1995 with Rich Cronin and Devin Lima. The group quickly rose to fame with their catchy pop songs, which were infused with hip hop and R&B influences. Their debut single, “Summer Girls,” became a massive hit in 1999, reaching No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Following the success of “Summer Girls,” LFO released two more albums, 2000’s “Life is Good” and 2002’s “The Devin Lima Project.” The group disbanded in 2002, but Gillis continued to make music throughout his career. He also worked as a songwriter and producer for other artists, including Britney Spears and Jordan Knight.

Gillis struggled with health issues in the latter part of his life. In 2010, he underwent surgery to remove his left kidney after being diagnosed with stage 2 renal cancer. He later suffered a stroke in 2019, which left him with speech and movement difficulties. Gillis remained positive throughout his health challenges, often sharing uplifting messages on social media to inspire his fans and followers.

The news of Gillis’ passing has sent shockwaves throughout the music industry, with many celebrities and fans taking to social media to express their condolences. Tributes have poured in from fellow musicians, including Lance Bass and Jordan Knight, who worked with Gillis during his career.

As the music world mourns the loss of Brian “Brizz” Gillis, his legacy lives on through the timeless hits he helped create with LFO. His talent, passion, and dedication to his craft will always be remembered and celebrated by his fans and fellow artists alike.

Musician Brian “Brizz” Gillis, who was best known as the co-founder of ’90s boy band LFO of “Summer Girls” fame, has died at age 47. https://t.co/jZ2p6eYuXq— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 31, 2023

