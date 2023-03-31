LFO co-founder Brian “Brizz” Gillis dies.

This week, LFO, a renowned band from the 90s, mourns the loss of one of its founders, Brian “Brizz” Gillis, who died at the age of 47. Unfortunately, this is not the first time the band has suffered such a tragedy, having already lost Rich Cronin at 36 and Devin Lima at 41.

The 90s saw a myriad of boy bands and pop groups, and the trio LFO certainly left a lasting impression on fans with their catchy tunes and harmonious vocals. However, their legacy has also been marred by the early deaths of three of their founding members. Brian “Brizz” Gillis, who was just 47 years old, passed away this week, making him the latest addition to the list of tragic losses that the band has experienced.

One cannot help but draw a parallel between the untimely deaths of the LFO members and the “27 Club,” a group of musicians who all passed away at the age of 27. It is a testament to the harsh nature of the music industry, where the pressures of fame and success can lead to substance abuse and other destructive behaviors.

Just like Rich Cronin and Devin Lima before him, Brizz was an integral part of LFO’s success, and his passing has left fans mourning yet another loss. The band was known for their fun-loving, lighthearted approach to music that struck a chord with listeners, and their hits like “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV” became instant classics.

However, the band’s success was also accompanied by personal struggles that threatened to tear them apart. Rich Cronin, in particular, battled leukemia and eventually succumbed to the disease at the age of 36. Lima also struggled with cancer, and his passing at 41 was a devastating blow to the band’s remaining members and fans alike.

The loss of Gillis is a reminder of how fleeting life can be, and how important it is to cherish those who bring joy and positivity into our lives. LFO’s music may be a thing of the past, but their legacy lives on through the memories they created and the impact they had on the pop music landscape.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of yet another LFO member, it is a time to reflect on the importance of mental health and the need for support and empathy in the music industry. The tragedy of the band’s losses should serve as a wake-up call to the toll that fame can take on individuals, and the importance of nurturing mental health and wellbeing.

The popular 90s band LFO lost one of its founding members this week when Brian “Brizz” Gillis passed away at 47. He is the third member to die at a young age. The band previously lost Rich Cronin at 36 and Devin Lima at 41. https://t.co/2bTmZ4ADR1 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 31, 2023

