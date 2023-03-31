LFO’s Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, 47, dead.

At the age of 47, Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, a member of LFO, has passed away.

Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, a prominent music producer and performer known for being a member of the electronic music group LFO, passed away at the young age of 47. The news was confirmed by Billboard via a tweet on March 31, 2023.

Gillis was born on September 8, 1975, in the United States. He joined LFO in 1997, which was founded by Rich Cronin and Brad Fischetti. The group’s debut single, “Summer Girls,” was an instant hit, and it reached the top of the charts in the U.S. and the U.K. The song quickly became a cultural phenomenon in 1999, and its popularity is still felt today.

Gillis made significant contributions to LFO’s success, and he was a notable presence in the world of electronic music. He was also famous for his skills as a music producer, creating hit tracks for several other artists during his career.

Despite his success, Gillis’s personal life was filled with several challenges. In 2011, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which required him to undergo intensive chemotherapy treatments. Gillis also battled other health problems over the years, including pneumonia and kidney complications.

His passing is a significant loss for the music community and his fans, who mourn the loss of a talented and accomplished artist. Gillis’s contributions to the music industry will be remembered and cherished for years to come.

In conclusion, Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis was a prominent music producer and performer who made a profound impact on the world of electronic music. Despite facing several personal challenges over the years, he maintained a successful career, creating hit tracks and contributing to the success of LFO. His passing is a monumental loss for the music community, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music.

Source : @billboard



LFO’s Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis has died at age 47. https://t.co/npRKt2SHDV — billboard (@billboard) March 31, 2023