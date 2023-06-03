LG Manoj Sinha Budgam visit: Manoj Sinha, LG, Visits Beerwah in Budgam

LG Manoj Sinha Visits Beerwah In Budgam to Address a Public Function

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, visited Beerwah in Budgam on June 3, 2023, to attend a public function at Beerwah Town Hall Ground. During his visit, he spoke about the rapid development of the district and the hard work, competence, integrity, and excellent coordination between PRIs and the district administration that made it possible.

LG Manoj Sinha expressed his satisfaction with the qualitative change and growth in infrastructure in Budgam, which has given new hope and confidence to all sections of society. He said that the investment climate in the district is improving, which is scripting J&K’s bright future.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the importance of greater commitment and accountability in the system. He mentioned that decisive steps have been taken to empower youth, women, artisans, and farmers in the district. He also highlighted the measures taken to address the challenges in the agri and allied sector, which will improve productivity, infrastructure and stimulate crop diversification.

LG Manoj Sinha’s visit to Beerwah in Budgam signifies the government’s commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir. His presence at the public function was a message of encouragement and support to the people of the district who are working hard to achieve progress and prosperity.

The public function was attended by several officials from the district administration, PRIs, and local residents. The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the people and listened to their grievances and suggestions. He assured them that the government is committed to addressing their issues and providing them with better facilities and services.

The people of Beerwah and Budgam expressed their gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha for visiting their district and addressing their concerns. They appreciated the government’s efforts to improve the infrastructure and create a conducive environment for investment.

The visit of LG Manoj Sinha to Beerwah in Budgam has set a positive tone for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. His words of encouragement and support have inspired the people of the district to work harder and achieve their goals. The government’s commitment to the development of the district is evident from the measures taken to improve the infrastructure and empower the people.

The visit of LG Manoj Sinha to Beerwah in Budgam is a testament to the government’s commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir. It sends a message of hope and encouragement to the people of the district who are striving hard to achieve progress and prosperity. The government’s efforts to improve the infrastructure, empower the people, and create a conducive environment for investment are commendable. The people of Beerwah and Budgam are grateful for the government’s support and look forward to a bright future.

Source Link :LG Manoj Sinha visits Beerwah in Budgam/

Manoj Sinha Beerwah visit LG Jammu and Kashmir visits Budgam Kashmir LG Sinha’s tour to Beerwah Budgam district administration meets with LG Sinha reviews development projects in Beerwah