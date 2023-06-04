“LGBTQ+ allyship”: 10 Strategies for Supporting LGBTQ+ Coworkers Throughout Pride Month and Beyond

Supporting LGBTQ+ Colleagues in the Workplace During Pride Month

June is the month of Pride, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, and commemorate The Stonewall riots that took place in June 1969. In 2022, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order Advancing Equality for LGBTQI+ Individuals, which welcomed LGBTQI+ families, advocates, elected officials, and leaders to the White House for a reception. The order addressed discriminatory legislative attacks against LGBTQ+ children and families, prevented “conversion therapy,” safeguarded healthcare and programs designed to prevent youth suicide, and supported LGBTQI+ children and families.

Despite progress at the federal level, there is still a clear disconnect between LGBTQ+ worker presence and their coworkers’ knowledge of their existence. A recent poll by Monster found that one in three workers self-identify as LGBTQ+ or a member of the queer community, while the majority of workers estimate their workforce’s percentage of LGBTQ+ employees to be fewer than two percent. The poll also found that workplaces have far to go in terms of inclusion and support for queer employees.

To help create equality for LGBTQ+ workers, employees and employers need to consider the following ten actions:

Educate yourself on the LGBTQ+ population: If you don’t have gay, lesbian, or transgendered coworkers or acquaintances, read up about them or speak with friends or family members who know more than you do. Raise awareness among employees: Consider posting signs, sending memos, or making announcements at regularly scheduled meetings. Mention some of the activities happening locally, nationally, and worldwide. Be sensitive and respectful: Don’t make assumptions about gender orientation and identity. It’s a common practice for people to assume a coworker or client is the same sexual orientation, marital status, or religious persuasion. This assumption puts LGBTQ+ clients and workers in an awkward position of correcting them. Lead by example: Without grandstanding, demonstrate openness with your own sensitivities regarding inclusion and support for all people at work, especially people who are not like you. Speak out against offensive verbal comments: If a coworker uses offensive verbal comments, tells a disparaging joke about an LGBTQ+ person, or shows homophobia about another employee in your workplace, let the person know that such actions are inappropriate in a professional setting. Ensure your company’s policies are inclusive: Make sure your employee handbook is up to date and inclusive, and that your company specifically references sexual orientation and chosen genders and pronouns in anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. Consider a welcoming sign: If your company serves the public, consider a welcoming sign that welcomes patrons of difference and diversity. Request anti-harassment notices: Request that professional conferences you attend post notices on bathroom doors and around the conference center about anti-harassment. Establish all-gender or gender-neutral restrooms: Provide employees with the facilities they find most comfortable. Provide family leave policies: Provide a family leave policy that treats all parents equally, health insurance that covers hormone therapy and sex-reassignment surgery for those employees seeking to transition, and medical leave for colleagues who are transitioning.

In conclusion, supporting LGBTQ+ colleagues in the workplace during Pride month is crucial. While progress is being made at the federal level, there is still much work to be done to abolish ignorance, harassment, and discrimination. By educating ourselves, raising awareness, being sensitive and respectful, leading by example, speaking out, ensuring inclusive policies, providing welcoming signs, requesting anti-harassment notices, establishing all-gender or gender-neutral restrooms, and providing family leave policies, we can create a more inclusive and supportive workplace for all.

Workplace inclusion LGBTQ+ allyship LGBTQ+ diversity Pride Month advocacy LGBTQ+ workplace rights

