LGBTQ suicide rates: The Number of Suicides among L.G.B.T.Q. Americans Remains Unknown

The Importance of Collecting Data on Sexuality and Gender Identity in Suicide Investigations

Cory Russo, the chief death investigator in Utah, knows that her job is to ask difficult questions to grieving people. When she arrives at the scene of a suicide or homicide, her responsibility is to interview family members and friends about the deceased’s life, including age, race, job, and psychiatric history. However, over the past few years, Russo has added new questions to her list: What was the deceased’s sexual orientation? What was their gender identity?

Russo is one of the few death investigators in the country who routinely collects data on sexuality and gender identity, even though they can be relevant to the circumstances surrounding a person’s death. For instance, studies have shown that L.G.B.T.Q. individuals have high rates of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts, factors that greatly increase the risk of suicide. However, since most death investigators do not collect data on sexuality or gender identity, no one knows how many gay and transgender people die by suicide each year in the United States.

The lack of data makes it difficult to tailor suicide prevention efforts to meet the needs of the people most at risk and to measure how well the programs work. The absence of data is especially unfortunate now, when assumptions about suicide rates among L.G.B.T.Q. groups are frequently thrust into high-stakes political debates. Some L.G.B.T.Q. advocates have warned that bans on gender-affirming care for transgender minors will lead to more suicides, while some Republican lawmakers have claimed that deaths by suicide are rare.

Utah, which has a high rate of suicide mortality like many mountain states, has been at the forefront of efforts to collect such data since 2017 when its State Legislature passed a law mandating detailed investigations of suicides. In the months after investigators like Russo show up at the scene of a death, Michael Staley’s team of six people conducts “psychological autopsies,” contacting family members of everyone in the state who dies by suicide or drug overdose for detailed information about the lives of the deceased.

Such data can be used to help understand the complex array of factors that contribute to people’s decisions to end their lives, including information on sexual relationships and gender, as well as housing, mental health, drug problems, and social media use. For children and adolescents who die by suicide, the team interviews not just parents and guardians, but also several close friends. These conversations can be exceedingly difficult, and L.G.B.T.Q. Mortality Project head John Blosnich has done ride-alongs to observe and train death investigators on the importance of collecting data on gender and sexuality.

Unfortunately, a recent study of 114 investigators in three states found that only about 41 percent had directly asked about a deceased person’s sexual orientation, and just 25 percent had asked about gender identity, before going through the training. Medical examiners send reports of homicides and suicides to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which maintains a database of violent deaths with extensive demographic, medical, and social information, including toxicology tests, mental health diagnoses, and even stories of financial and family hardships. However, a study of more than 10,000 suicides among young adults reported to the C.D.C. database found that only 20 percent included information on the deceased’s sexuality or gender identity.

L.G.B.T.Q. advocates said that obtaining that data had become more urgent in the past couple of years, as states across the country have imposed restrictions on many aspects of life for gay and transgender people. The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention among L.G.B.T.Q. young people, has lobbied at the state and federal levels to begin collecting that data. It’s also important to acknowledge the unknowns, Dr. Staley said. Although studies have reported a high rate of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among lesbian, gay, and transgender people, that doesn’t necessarily mean a high rate of suicides.

In conclusion, collecting data on sexuality and gender identity in suicide investigations is vital to tailor suicide prevention efforts to meet the needs of those most at risk and to measure the effectiveness of these programs. The lack of such data makes it difficult to understand the complex array of factors that contribute to people’s decisions to end their lives, and to address the high rates of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among L.G.B.T.Q. individuals. Although conversations about sexuality and gender identity can be difficult, they are necessary to help investigators navigate distress or stigma about the questions from the deceased’s friends and relatives.

News Source : Azeen Ghorayshi

Source Link :No One Knows How Many L.G.B.T.Q. Americans Die by Suicide/