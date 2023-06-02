LGBTQ support during Pride Month: Tips for avoiding ‘rainbow-washing’ and showing support for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

Westport Road’s LGBT-Owned Businesses Focus on Year-Round Support

Westport Road in Kansas City boasts some of the highest concentrations of LGBT-owned businesses, but it’s difficult to find rainbow flags on the street. According to Matt Bramlette, owner of Mid Coast Modern, the mission of his store is not about being gay, but it is gay-owned. While the store carries a range of merchandise, finding items with a rainbow motif can be like a scavenger hunt, even during Pride Month.

Bramlette sees the lack of rainbow flags as a sign of progress, where people can be who they are without hiding anything. On the other hand, Anchor Island co-owner Mike Hastings proudly displays a gay pride flag outside his café at 41st and Troost. Hastings believes that showing support for the LGBT community should be a year-round effort, not just during Pride Month.

The Problem with Rainbow Washing

While many companies use ads with subtle rainbow colors or make significant branding changes during Pride Month, most of these corporations don’t do much for the LGBT community. According to Justice Horn, chair of Kansas City’s LGBT commission, this practice creates barriers where other people get the money first, instead of giving directly to the community. This practice is known as Rainbow Washing, and it’s not what advocates want to see.

Horn believes that the practice of Rainbow Washing is a spit in the face of people who fought for progress. While corporations may make money from Pride Month, that’s not why the event exists. Bramlette appreciates how far the culture has come, but he also thinks that corporations should focus more on small businesses in the community and support them year-round instead of just during Pride Month.

Supporting Local LGBT-Owned Businesses

Mid Coast Modern and Anchor Island are members of the Mid America LGBT Chamber and local business owners who open their doors 12 months a year. They need business every day and believe that people should focus more on small businesses owned by people in the community instead of just during Pride Month.

While it’s essential to celebrate Pride Month and show support for the LGBT community, it’s crucial to remember that the community needs support year-round. Small businesses owned by people in the LGBT community provide employment opportunities and contribute to the local economy, making it crucial to support them throughout the year.

Westport Road’s LGBT-owned businesses provide a range of products and services, and while they may not all display rainbow flags, they are proud to be part of the community. By supporting local businesses year-round, individuals can make a significant difference in the lives of LGBT business owners and the community at large.

