Lia Mortensen, a Valued Talent in the Entertainment Industry, Mourned for Her Role in the B…

The Entertainment Industry Mourns the Loss of Lia Mortensen

The entertainment industry is grieving the loss of Lia Mortensen, a valued talent widely recognized for her unforgettable role in the blockbuster TV series “Shameless.” Lia Mortensen passed away on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, at the age of 57.

On Thursday, Stewart Talent reported Lia’s death, expressing their deep sadness: “We at Stewart Talent mourn the loss of the incomparable Lia Mortensen, who passed away yesterday.” Lia was not only a fantastic actor but also a wonderful person with a beautiful soul, and a dear friend to many.

