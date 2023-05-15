Lia Readinger, Mother of Two from Paxtonville PA, Passes Away – Obituary

Lia Readinger Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Beloved Community Member

Early Life and Education

Lia Readinger was born on October 4, 1978, in Paxtonville, PA, to her loving parents, Robert and Cynthia Readinger. Lia grew up in the same small town where she was born and attended local schools. She was a dedicated student who excelled academically and was known for her warm personality and infectious smile.

After graduating from high school, Lia pursued higher education at Penn State University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She was an active member of the campus community, and her leadership skills were evident even during her college years.

Family and Career

After completing her education, Lia returned to her hometown and began her career as a business analyst at a local firm. She was a hardworking and dedicated professional who quickly earned the respect of her colleagues and clients.

In addition to her successful career, Lia was a devoted mother to her two children, Emily and Jacob. She was a loving and supportive parent who never missed an opportunity to attend her children’s events and activities.

Community Involvement

Lia was passionate about giving back to her community and was involved in several local organizations. She was a member of the Paxtonville United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and was involved in various outreach programs.

She was also a volunteer with the local food bank and was a regular participant in community service projects. Lia had a heart for helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Personal Interests

In her free time, Lia enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was an avid reader and often shared her love of books with her children and friends. Her green thumb was evident in her beautiful garden, which was admired by many in the community.

Lia was also an excellent cook and loved to entertain friends and family. Her warm hospitality and delicious meals were always appreciated and enjoyed.

Death and Legacy

Sadly, Lia passed away on March 15, 2021, at the age of 42. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the Paxtonville community.

Lia’s legacy lives on through her children, Emily and Jacob, who will always remember their mother’s love and devotion. Her memory will also be cherished by those who knew her as a kind and compassionate friend, a dedicated community member, and a loving mother.

Lia Readinger’s life serves as an inspiration to all who knew her. Her commitment to family, community, and service will continue to be remembered and celebrated by all who were touched by her life.

