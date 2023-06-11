Liam Johnston identified as victim in workplace incident, partner calls for justice

Liam Johnston : Liam Johnston identified as worker killed in trench collapse, partner calls for information from coworkers

Emily Gofton, the partner of Liam Johnston, is urging his former coworkers to provide any information that may assist Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) investigators following Johnston’s death in a workplace incident on June 8, 2023. Johnston, an apprentice plumber, was identified as the worker killed in a trench collapse in the Charleswood community of Calgary. Gofton is determined to seek justice for Johnston and has called on anyone with relevant information to contact OHS. She described Johnston as a compassionate person who loved the outdoors and making music. Alberta OHS does not comment on ongoing investigations.

