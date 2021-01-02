Liam Reilly, writer of Trump Card Death -Obituary – Dead : Liam Reilly, writer of Trump Card has Died .
Liam Reilly, writer of Trump Card has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 2. 2021.
Sad news. We have lost one of the brotherhood of Irish songwriters. Liam Reilly, writer of Trump Card, Second Violin and the iconic SUMMER IN DUBLIN, has passed, too soon at 65.Condolences to his family and to Ken & Wally, early Bagatelle bandmates .
— Phil Coulter (@Phil_Coulter) January 2, 2021
