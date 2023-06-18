Liberty Station concert turns deadly with one fatality and multiple injuries from shooting incident. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Several individuals were shot, with at least one fatality, during a concert held in Liberty Station on Saturday evening, as reported by the San Diego Police Department. The gunfire was heard around 6:45 p.m. on a lawn within the development. The shooter remains at large. This news is developing and will be revised as more details emerge.
News Source : Lyndsay Winkley
Source Link :One dead, others injured in shooting at Liberty Station concert/