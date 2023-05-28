LIC WhatsApp Activation Telugu: Step-by-Step Guide to Activating LIC WhatsApp Services in Telugu

LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s Step-By-Step Guide To Activate Services In Telugu – Sakshi

In modern times, most people have Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policies. But if we have any doubts about this, we have to go directly to the concerned office to solve the problem. But the company has now made it easier for policyholders to get in touch with them through WhatsApp. LIC has launched its WhatsApp service, which will help policyholders get their queries resolved quickly and easily. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to activate the LIC WhatsApp service in Telugu.

Step 1: Save the LIC WhatsApp number on your phone

The first step is to save the LIC WhatsApp number on your phone. The WhatsApp number of LIC is 022 6827 6827. You can add this number to your phone contacts and save it as LIC WhatsApp.

Step 2: Send a message to the LIC WhatsApp number

After saving the WhatsApp number, the next step is to send a message to the LIC WhatsApp number. You can send a message by opening WhatsApp and selecting the LIC WhatsApp number from your contacts. Once you have selected the number, type ‘Hi’ and send the message.

Step 3: Provide necessary details

After sending the message, you will receive an automated response from LIC. The response will ask for your policy number and date of birth. Reply to the message with your policy number and date of birth in the format ‘POLICY NUMBER DD/MM/YYYY’. Once you have provided the necessary details, LIC will verify your policy and provide you with the services.

Step 4: Get the services

Once your policy is verified, LIC will provide you with the services that you have requested. You can get a range of services through the LIC WhatsApp service. You can check your policy status, get premium due details, get loan details, and even pay your premium through WhatsApp. You can also get information on bonus declarations, revival quotes, and claim settlement status through the LIC WhatsApp service.

Benefits of LIC WhatsApp service

The LIC WhatsApp service provides a range of benefits to policyholders. Here are some of the benefits of the LIC WhatsApp service:

Easy access to services: You can access a range of services through the LIC WhatsApp service, including checking your policy status, getting premium due details, getting loan details, and paying your premium.

Quick response time: LIC provides a quick response time through the WhatsApp service, which helps policyholders get their queries resolved quickly and easily.

Convenient: The LIC WhatsApp service is convenient as policyholders can get their queries resolved without having to visit the LIC office.

24/7 availability: The LIC WhatsApp service is available 24/7, which means that policyholders can get their queries resolved at any time of the day.

Conclusion

The LIC WhatsApp service is a great initiative by LIC, which provides a range of benefits to policyholders. By following the above-mentioned steps, policyholders can easily activate the LIC WhatsApp service in Telugu and get their queries resolved quickly and easily.

Source Link :LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s Step-By-Step Guide To Activate Services In Telugu/

