Lidia Thorpe Death – Obituary News : Honoring Lidia Thorpe: An Inspirational Trailblazer in Activism and Politics

Honoring Lidia Thorpe: An Inspirational Activist and Pioneer in Politics

Lidia Thorpe, Indigenous Activist and Politician, Passes Away

The world lost a trailblazing activist and politician on February 14, 2022, when Lidia Thorpe passed away after a battle with cancer. Thorpe was an Indigenous leader, activist, and politician who fought tirelessly for justice and sovereignty for the Indigenous people of Australia.

Early Life and Activism

Thorpe was born into the Gunnai-Kurnai and Gunditjmara nations in Victoria, Australia, in 1973. She grew up in Aherrenge, a small Indigenous community in the Northern Territory, before moving to Fitzroy, a suburb of Melbourne. Thorpe experienced poverty and discrimination firsthand as a child, and this inspired her to become an activist and advocate for her community.

Thorpe’s activism began in the 1990s, when she became involved in the campaign for Indigenous rights and land rights. She was a leading figure in the campaign for the return of the Framlingham Forest, which had been illegally taken from the Gunditjmara people in the 19th century. Thorpe and her fellow activists camped out at the site for several years, and eventually won the right to have the forest returned to the Gunditjmara people.

Thorpe also played a key role in the establishment of the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency, which provides services to Indigenous children and families in Victoria. Thorpe was a member of the agency’s board for many years, and she worked to ensure that Indigenous children who were taken away from their families and placed in government institutions were able to reunite with their families and communities.

Political Career

Thorpe’s political career began in 2017, when she was elected to the Victorian parliament as a member of the Greens party. She was the first Indigenous woman to be elected to the Victorian parliament, and she used her position to speak out on issues such as Indigenous land rights, climate change, and social justice. Thorpe was a passionate advocate for the Treaty process, which seeks to establish a formal agreement between Indigenous peoples and the Australian government.

In 2020, Thorpe made history when she was elected to the Australian Senate as a representative of the Greens party. She was the first Indigenous woman to be elected to the federal parliament, and she continued to fight for justice and sovereignty for Indigenous people across Australia. Thorpe was a powerful speaker and a fearless advocate, and she used her position to highlight the ongoing impacts of colonization and racism on Indigenous people.

Legacy

Thorpe’s legacy will live on through her activism, advocacy, and political work. She inspired countless people to stand up for justice and sovereignty for Indigenous people, and she will be remembered as a trailblazing leader who made a significant impact on Australia’s political landscape. Thorpe’s passing is a great loss to the Indigenous community, but her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of activists and politicians to fight for a better world.