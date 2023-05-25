“Lifestyle 2023”: The Life of Nitesh Pandey in 2023: Age, Biography, Family, Wife, TV Serials, Net Worth, House, and Son (If Any)

Introduction:

Nitesh Pandey is a well-known Indian television actor who has worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades. He has appeared in numerous television serials, web series, and films, and has gained a massive fan following. In this article, we will discuss Nitesh Pandey’s lifestyle in 2023, his age, biography, family, wife, TV serial, death, son, net worth, and house.

Nitesh Pandey’s Age:

Nitesh Pandey was born on 12th August 1973, and as of 2023, he will be 50 years old. He started his acting career in 1995 and has been entertaining the audience for over 25 years.

Nitesh Pandey’s Biography:

Nitesh Pandey was born and brought up in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He completed his schooling from DAV Public School and later pursued his graduation from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Nitesh always had a passion for acting and decided to pursue it as a career.

He started his acting career with the popular television serial “Sailaab” in 1995 and has since appeared in numerous television serials, web series, and films. Some of his popular TV serials include “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Karam Apnaa Apnaa”, and “Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi”.

Nitesh Pandey’s Family:

Nitesh Pandey comes from a middle-class family. He is married to Archana Taide, who is also an actress. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have been happily married since then. Nitesh and Archana do not have any children yet.

Nitesh Pandey’s Wife:

As mentioned earlier, Nitesh Pandey is married to Archana Taide, who is also an actress. Archana is known for her roles in television serials like “Qubool Hai” and “Santoshi Maa”. Nitesh and Archana have worked together in the TV serial “Qubool Hai” and have also participated in reality shows like “Nach Baliye” and “Power Couple”.

Nitesh Pandey’s TV Serial:

Nitesh Pandey has appeared in numerous television serials, and his most popular ones include “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Karam Apnaa Apnaa”, and “Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi”. He is currently working in the TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, which is one of the longest-running TV serials in India.

Nitesh Pandey’s Death:

There have been rumors about Nitesh Pandey’s death, but they are all false. Nitesh Pandey is alive and healthy and is currently working in the entertainment industry.

Nitesh Pandey’s Son:

Nitesh Pandey and Archana Taide do not have any children yet.

Nitesh Pandey’s Net Worth:

Nitesh Pandey has worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades and has earned a significant amount of wealth. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

Nitesh Pandey’s House:

Nitesh Pandey and his wife Archana Taide live in Mumbai, Maharashtra. They have a beautiful house in one of the posh localities of Mumbai.

Conclusion:

Nitesh Pandey is a talented actor who has worked hard to establish himself in the entertainment industry. He has a massive fan following and is loved by his audiences. We hope that he continues to entertain us with his amazing acting skills in the future as well.

