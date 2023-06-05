Lifestyle Biography.: Biography, Relationships, Net Worth, Profession, Following, and Facts of Timur Sorokin from Xo Team.

Timur Sorokin Lifestyle (Xo Team) Biography, Relationship, Net worth, Profession, Following, Facts

Introduction

Timur Sorokin, also known as XO Team, is a popular social media influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur. With a passion for high-end fashion and luxury lifestyle, he has built an impressive online presence and has become a household name in the influencer industry. In this article, we will explore Timur Sorokin’s biography, relationship, net worth, profession, following, and some interesting facts.

Biography

Timur Sorokin was born on December 22, 1995, in Russia. He spent his childhood in Russia and later moved to the United States for higher education. Timur Sorokin has always been interested in fashion and luxury lifestyle, which led him to start his career as a social media influencer. He began by posting lifestyle and fashion-related content on his Instagram account and quickly gained a massive following.

Relationship

Timur Sorokin is known to keep his personal life private, and there is not much information available about his relationship status. However, he has been spotted with various models and influencers on his social media accounts, which has led to speculations about his dating life.

Net Worth

Timur Sorokin’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. He has built his wealth through his successful career as a social media influencer and entrepreneur. He has collaborated with various luxury brands and has also launched his own fashion line, which has contributed significantly to his net worth.

Profession

Timur Sorokin is a social media influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur. He has built an impressive online presence with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he posts content related to fashion, luxury lifestyle, and travel. He has collaborated with various luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Rolex, among others. He has also launched his own fashion line, which has been well-received by his fans and followers.

Following

Timur Sorokin has a massive following on social media, with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. He is also active on other social media platforms such as TikTok, where he has over 100k followers. He has a loyal fan base who admire his fashion sense and luxurious lifestyle.

Facts

Timur Sorokin is known for his love for high-end fashion and luxury lifestyle.

He started his career as a social media influencer by posting lifestyle and fashion-related content on his Instagram account.

He has collaborated with various luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Rolex, among others.

Timur Sorokin has launched his own fashion line, which has been well-received by his fans and followers.

He has a massive following on social media, with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Timur Sorokin keeps his personal life private, and there is not much information available about his relationship status.

He is also active on other social media platforms such as TikTok, where he has over 100k followers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Timur Sorokin, also known as XO Team, is a popular social media influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur. He has built an impressive online presence with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and a loyal fan base who admire his fashion sense and luxurious lifestyle. He has collaborated with various luxury brands and has also launched his own fashion line, which has contributed significantly to his net worth. Timur Sorokin is an inspiration to many aspiring influencers and entrepreneurs, and his success story is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication.

