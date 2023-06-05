“Lifestyle blogger Puja Sharma’s biography and net worth”: Biography of Puja Sharma: Lifestyle, Age, Education, Boyfriend, Salary, House, Cars, Net Worth, and Family Details

Introduction

Puja Sharma is a well-known name in the lifestyle industry. Her remarkable work and dedication have earned her a massive following on social media. People admire her for her elegant style and her ability to balance work and personal life. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life and journey of Puja Sharma.

Early Life and Education

Puja Sharma was born on 10th May 1990 in Mumbai, India. She spent her childhood in Mumbai and completed her schooling there. Later, she pursued her graduation in fashion designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Her passion for fashion and style was evident from an early age and she always knew that she wanted to make a career in the fashion industry.

Career

After completing her graduation, Puja Sharma worked with several renowned fashion designers in India. She gained a lot of experience and exposure during this time and learned the nuances of the fashion industry. In 2015, she started her own fashion blog where she shared her personal style and fashion tips. Her blog became an instant hit and she gained a massive following in a short span of time. She soon became a popular influencer and collaborated with various fashion brands.

Puja Sharma is also a successful entrepreneur. In 2018, she launched her own clothing line under the brand name ‘Puja Sharma’. Her collection comprises of elegant and chic clothing for women. Her brand has been well-received by customers and has garnered a lot of appreciation from the fashion industry.

Personal Life

Puja Sharma is currently in a relationship with Rohit Kapoor. The couple has been dating for the past three years and is often seen together in public events. Rohit Kapoor is a businessman and the CEO of a leading software company. They share a strong bond and support each other in their respective careers.

Net Worth

Puja Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. Her income comes from various sources such as her clothing line, brand collaborations, and sponsored posts on social media.

House and Cars

Puja Sharma lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. Her apartment is tastefully decorated and reflects her elegant style. She is also a car enthusiast and owns a BMW 5 Series.

Family

Puja Sharma comes from a middle-class family. Her father is a businessman and her mother is a homemaker. She has a younger brother who is currently pursuing his graduation. Puja Sharma’s family has always been supportive of her career choices and has encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

Conclusion

Puja Sharma is a talented and successful fashion influencer and entrepreneur. She has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry and has inspired many young women to follow their dreams. Her elegant style and hard work have earned her a massive following on social media. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

