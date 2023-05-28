“lifetime bans for taunting fans” today : Cork owner pledges lifetime bans for fans who taunted Rovers boss over sick son

Cork owner vows lifetime bans for fans who mocked Rovers boss over sick son today 2023.

Cork City FC has confirmed that lifetime bans will be issued to fans who directed abusive chants towards Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley about his sick son. The Corner Flag, the pub that has an area overlooking Turner’s Cross where the songs originated, says it has identified those responsible and is working with the club and Gardaí to take appropriate action. Bradley intends to file a garda report on the incident. Cork City FC has condemned the individuals’ actions and will work with authorities to identify them.

News Source : The 42

