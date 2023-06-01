“Liga MX players on Mexico roster”: The Number of Liga MX Players in the Mexico Squad for the Concacaf Nations League Finals and 2023 Gold Cup

It’s Shaping Up to Be an Incredibly Busy Summer for the Mexican National Team

The Mexican national team has a busy summer ahead of them with the Concacaf Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup. They will face the USMNT in the semi-finals of the Concacaf Nations League Finals on 15 June at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The winner will go on to meet either Panama or Canada in the final three days later. Mexico will then participate in the Gold Cup, starting their campaign against Honduras in Houston on 25 June. They will also take on Haiti and Qatar in the group stage.

Diego Cocca, the head coach of the Mexican national team, has revealed a list of 33 players who will take part in the two tournaments, as well as warm-up games against Guatemala and Cameroon. The roster features four goalkeepers, 12 defenders, nine midfielders, and eight forwards.

The Goalkeepers

The four goalkeepers who have been called up are Carlos Acevedo, Ángel Malagón, Guillermo Ochoa, and Antonio Rodríguez. Guillermo Ochoa, who plays for Salernitana, is the most experienced goalkeeper in the squad with 116 caps for Mexico.

The Defenders

Mexico has an experienced defense with players like Néstor Araujo, Jorge Sánchez, and Johan Vásquez. Julian Araujo of FC Barcelona and Gerardo Arteaga of KRC Genk are the only defenders who play for European clubs.

The Midfielders

Mexico has a talented midfield with players like Edson Álvarez, Orbelin Pineda, and Diego Lainez. Sebastian Córdova of Tigres and Luis Chávez of Pachuca are the two uncapped players in the midfield.

The Forwards

Mexico has a strong attacking lineup with Raul Jimenez, the Wolves striker, leading the attack. Santiago Giménez of Feyenoord and Henry Martín of América are also part of the squad.

Notable Absences

Chivas midfielder Víctor Guzmán and his club teammate Jesus Orozco were both tipped for a place in the squad but have not made the cut.

Liga MX Players

23 of the 33 players in the squad play in Liga MX. Club América has the most players in the squad with four, followed by Monterrey, Chivas, Pachuca, and Santos Laguna, who have three players each. Tigres, Cruz Azul, and Dutch side Ajax have two players each in the squad.

Conclusion

Mexico has a talented squad for the Concacaf Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup. The team has a mix of experienced players and young talent, which will make them a force to be reckoned with in both tournaments. The Mexican national team has a rich footballing history, and their fans will be hoping that they can add to their trophy cabinet this summer.

