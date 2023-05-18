Liga MX semifinals live stream.: How to Watch Liga MX Semifinals: Tigres vs Monterrey Online for Free in the US – Live Stream, TV Channel, and Start Time

#LigaMX #TigresVsMonterrey #LiveStream #FreeOnlineStreaming #SEOforSports

Watch Tigres vs Monterrey Live for the 2023 Liga MX Semifinals

Don’t miss the Tigres vs Monterrey match today, May 17, in the first leg of the 2023 Liga MX semifinals. The game will be held at 11:00 PM ET in the Estadio Universitario. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including the stats, preview, history, free stream, and TV channel.

Tigres Form

The felines made it to this stage after finishing in seventh place in the Clausura regular phase, eliminating Puebla in the playoffs and Toluca in the quarterfinal series. They won 4-1 in the first leg and lost 3-1 in the second leg, with an aggregate score of 5-4 that allowed them to advance to the semifinals.

Possible Starting Line-up for Tigres:

N. Guzmán; J. Aquino, I. Lichnovsky, D. Reyes, J. Angulo; J. Vigón, G. Pizarro, R. Fulgencio; S. Córdova, D. Lainez, A. Gignac.

Monterrey Form

The ‘Auriazules’, led by Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi, finished the regular season in first place with 40 points. In the quarterfinals, Monterrey defeated Santos Laguna with a 2-0 aggregate score, achieved in the second leg after a goalless draw in the first leg.

Possible Starting Line-up for Monterrey:

E. Andrada, S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo, C. Ortiz, L. Romo, M. Meza, J. Cortizo, R. Aguirre, R. Funes Mori.

Who Will Be the Referee?

Fernando Guerrero will referee the first leg of this series.

Head-to-Head Record Between Both Teams: The Clásico Regio

A total of 129 matches have been played between Monterrey and Tigres. Rayados have recorded 43 victories, while the Universitarios have won on 46 occasions, resulting in 39 draws.

Both teams have faced each other seven times in the playoffs. Rayados have advanced on four occasions compared to three for their rivals. In the only final they have faced each other, Tigres UANL came out victorious in 2017.

When and Where Will This Matchup Be Played?

Day: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 11:00 PM ET

Stadium: Estadio Universitario, Nuevo León, Mexico

How to Watch This Game in Free Live Stream?

Fubo has access to regional and national channels to bring sports to you via streaming no matter where you are. Fubo is currently available on multiple platforms, including streaming devices, computer browsers, Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and more! With Fubo, you can watch all the events you want on Amazon Fire, Android Mobile, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, and others.

Previous Meeting Between Both Teams

Monterrey 0-0 Tigres | Liga MX – Matchday 10, August 20, 2022

