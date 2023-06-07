“Light Cone Honkai Star Rail tutorial”: Get the Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail Before Starting the Tutorial Mission

Introduction

Honkai Impact 3rd is an action-packed mobile game that has taken the gaming world by storm. The game is set in a futuristic world where players have to fight against the Honkai, a mysterious force that threatens humanity. The game is known for its stunning graphics, engaging gameplay, and a vast collection of characters. One of the most exciting features of the game is the Light Cone Honkai Star Rail, which allows players to travel to different parts of the world. In this article, we will discuss how to get Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone Honkai Star Rail.

What is Light Cone Honkai Star Rail?

The Light Cone Honkai Star Rail is a transportation system in Honkai Impact 3rd that allows players to travel to different parts of the world quickly. The transportation system is powered by the Honkai energy, which is a mysterious force that is both dangerous and powerful. The Light Cone Honkai Star Rail is a popular feature among players as it allows them to explore different parts of the world and complete missions quickly.

How to Get Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone Honkai Star Rail?

Before you can use the Light Cone Honkai Star Rail in Honkai Impact 3rd, you need to complete the tutorial mission. However, there is a way to get Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone Honkai Star Rail. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Install Honkai Impact 3rd

The first step to getting Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone Honkai Star Rail is to install Honkai Impact 3rd on your mobile device. The game is available on both Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded from the respective app stores.

Step 2: Create an Account

Once you have installed Honkai Impact 3rd, the next step is to create an account. You can either create a new account or log in using your existing account if you have played the game before.

Step 3: Complete the Prologue

After you have created an account, you need to complete the prologue. The prologue is a short tutorial mission that introduces you to the game’s mechanics and storyline. You need to complete the prologue before you can access the Light Cone Honkai Star Rail.

Step 4: Use the Time Traveler

Once you have completed the prologue, you can use the Time Traveler to access the Light Cone Honkai Star Rail. The Time Traveler is a feature in Honkai Impact 3rd that allows players to revisit past events and complete missions that they missed. To access the Time Traveler, click on the Time Traveler icon on the game’s home screen. Once you are in the Time Traveler, select the chapter that you want to revisit.

Step 5: Complete the Mission

After selecting the chapter, you need to complete the mission to unlock the Light Cone Honkai Star Rail. Once you have completed the mission, you will be given access to the Light Cone Honkai Star Rail, and you can use it to travel to different parts of the world.

Conclusion

The Light Cone Honkai Star Rail is a fantastic feature in Honkai Impact 3rd that allows players to travel to different parts of the world quickly. While you need to complete the tutorial mission to access it, there is a way to get Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone Honkai Star Rail. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can access the Light Cone Honkai Star Rail and enjoy all the benefits it has to offer. So, what are you waiting for? Install Honkai Impact 3rd today and start exploring the world with the Light Cone Honkai Star Rail!

Honkai Impact 3rd tutorial mission Light Cone Honkai Star Rail guide How to access Light Cone Honkai Star Rail Honkai Impact 3rd Light Cone Honkai Star Rail tips Advantages of completing Light Cone Honkai Star Rail before tutorial mission in Honkai Impact 3rd